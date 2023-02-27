Nineteen new officers will be reporting for duty next week after they were formally welcomed into the force

Proud family members, friends and colleagues gathered at Nottinghamshire Police HQ on Friday to welcome the latest batch of new recruits.

The programme takes two years to complete and combines a work-based programme, supported by off the job learning.

Having just completed 21 weeks of arduous initial training, they will now spend the rest of the next two years completing the final part of their training in uniform and CID roles

Deputy Chief Constable Steve Cooper, who addressed the new recruits, said: “Policing is a rewarding and varied career, and I was delighted to welcome these new recruits to the ranks.

“Each of them is at the start of a new and exciting journey that at times will be extremely challenging.

“We have spent the last 21 weeks preparing them to deal with those challenges in the best way they can, and I have every confidence they will rise to meet them.

“Serving with integrity, pride and compassion, they now have the chance to make a real and lasting difference to the many communities we serve.

“I really look forward to watching their progress in the years ahead.”

Police forces across England and Wales have been embarking on recruitment programmes as part of the Government’s pledge to put 20,000 additional officers on the streets.

The Police Uplift Programme was launched in 2019 and Nottinghamshire Police was tasked with reaching 2,380 officers by next month (March 2023) – an ambitious target the force met with a year to go.

It means the force’s ranks have grown by over 400 officers since Uplift began.

Joining the police

Whilst there are various entry routes into policing, they all include a mixture of classroom based and practical training.

These sessions cover a vast range of topics including law and powers, personal safety and dealing with volatile situations, first aid and safeguarding vulnerable victims.

On-the-job training continues for up to three years until officers are declared fit for independent patrol and graduate.

The three PEQF entry routes help develop vital competencies in new officers, equipping them with the skills and understanding of areas critical for policing in the modern world, including cyber crime and dealing with vulnerable people.

Here is what you need to know about the three PEQF routes:

Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA)

The PCDA takes three years to complete and combines on-the-job learning alongside academic theory and knowledge. As a degree apprentice, you will be a police officer from day one and will spend three years as a probationer. On successfully finishing the programme, you will have completed your probation and achieved your degree – BA Hon Professional Policing Practice.

Nottinghamshire Police delivers this entry route in partnership with the University of Derby.

Degree Holder Entry Programme (DHEP)

The DHEP takes two years to complete and combines a work-based programme, supported by off the job learning. This programme is aimed at degree-holders, attained in any subject area. From day one, you will be a police officer and will spend two years as a probationer. On successfully finishing the programme you will have completed your probation and achieve a graduate diploma in Professional Policing Practice.

Professional Policing Degree (PPD)

If you want to study first, you can undertake a three-year degree in Professional Policing Practice at your own expense and then apply to become a police officer. During your three-year degree course, there may be an option to join as a Special Constable. From day one, you will be a police officer and will follow a shorter on-the-job training programme.

Are there any other routes?

Yes. Nottinghamshire Police recently became the first course in the country to launch a Military Service Leavers Pathway into policing.

The pilot programme enables Armed Forces personnel in their resettlement period to use their enhanced learning credits to follow an apprenticeship in Professional Police Practice.

Candidates study online and face-to-face during a 12-week residential course at RAF Cranwell in their last year of service.

Following successful completion of the course they leave the military and join Nottinghamshire Police to then complete years 2 and 3 of the PCDA programme. On successfully finishing the programme, they complete their probation and achieve a degree.

Can I join the police without a degree?

Currently, yes. A requirement for all trainee police officers to have or gain a degree-level education was reversed by the Government in November 2022.

The College of Policing has been tasked with developing a new non-degree entry route into the police service.

Meanwhile, the existing non-degree Initial Police Learning and Development Programme (IPLDP), which was being phased out, will remain for the time being.

How can I apply to be a police officer?

Nottinghamshire Police welcome applications from individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate how they inspire and influence those around them; are courageous and show compassion to others, who respect race and diversity and treat people with dignity and respect at all times.