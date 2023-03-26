Nitrous oxide is set to be banned as part of the government’s anti-social behaviour crackdown.

Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Education, made the announcement this morning

“Antisocial behaviour can destroy lives,” he stated.

I think anyone who has had the opportunity to walk through our parks in our major cities will have seen these little silver canisters, which are examples of people not only spoiling public spaces but taking a drug which can have a psychological and neurological effect and one that contributes to antisocial behaviour overall,” Mr Gove said, confirming the ban on laughing gas.

The move is part of a slew of measures aimed at reducing anti-social behaviour, which is expected to be a hot topic in the run-up to the next general election.

According to new plans, people convicted of anti-social behaviour will be required to repair the damage they caused within two days of receiving their punishment.