Sunday, March 26, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Nitrous oxide is set to be banned as part of the government’s anti-social behaviour crackdown.

Nitrous oxide is set to be banned as part of the government’s anti-social behaviour crackdown.

by uknip247
Nitrous Oxide Is Set To Be Banned As Part Of The Government’s Anti-social Behaviour Crackdown.

Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Education, made the announcement this morning

“Antisocial behaviour can destroy lives,” he stated.

I think anyone who has had the opportunity to walk through our parks in our major cities will have seen these little silver canisters, which are examples of people not only spoiling public spaces but taking a drug which can have a psychological and neurological effect and one that contributes to antisocial behaviour overall,” Mr Gove said, confirming the ban on laughing gas.

The move is part of a slew of measures aimed at reducing anti-social behaviour, which is expected to be a hot topic in the run-up to the next general election.

According to new plans, people convicted of anti-social behaviour will be required to repair the damage they caused within two days of receiving their punishment.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A 31-year-old man has been charged after items worth over £3,000 were stolen from multiple shops

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident in Openshaw

A plastic bag full of cannabis was found stuffed inside an oven by police

Detectives have released images of a man they would like to speak to after a woman was punched in the face in an unprovoked...

Police are appealing for any information that could help with the search to find Jamie Hughes

The UK government has announced a new crackdown on anti-social behaviour, with the introduction of a pilot scheme requiring those who vandalise public spaces...

British Transport Police officers have released CCTV images of two men following a number of thefts of bags and suitcases on the Cotswold Line

The National Crime Agency revealed that it has infiltrated the online criminal marketplace by establishing a number of sites claiming to provide DDoS-for-hire services

A man from Brent has been found convicted of sexually assaulting a boy and a girl

ITV has acquired a rarely-seen episode of the biographical documentary series This Is Your Life, celebrating the life and work of the iconic writer,...

The recent dismissal of Graham Dwyer’s appeal against his life conviction for the murder of Elaine O’Hara brings closure to a long and complex...

Four members of an alleged cybercriminal syndicate accused of money laundering $1.7 million in stolen cash from Australian and overseas victims have been charged...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More