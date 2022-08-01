There will be no charges brought against anyone in the death of a two-year-old girl who died in a fire at a caravan park in Lincolnshire.

Louisiana-Brooke Dolan was tragically discovered dead on 23 August last year after reports of a fire at Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells.

According to Lincolnshire Police: “We have completed our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of a two-year-old girl in Ingoldmells on August 23, 2021. After a thorough investigation, no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the incident, and a file will be forwarded to the Coroner.”

Previously, Lincoln Coroner’s Court heard that the toddler died as a result of smoke inhalation.

A full inquest is scheduled for a later date.