Mr Alan Pickering has been appointed as Non-Executive Chair to the Civil Service Pension Board (CSPB) with effect from 10th March 2023 for a period of 3 years.

Alan Pickering has worked at the interface of Pensions and Politics for more than 40 years. He has chaired representative bodies within both the UK and Europe. He has been a member of the Occupational Pension Board and was a member of the TPR Board. TPR was established in the wake of his government sponsored report, “A Simpler Way to Better Pensions”. He was the inaugural Chairman of the Governance Committee for the Royal Mail Statutory Pension Scheme relinquishing this post in March 2022 when he reached the permitted limit on such appointments. He is currently a Trustee of a number of Pension Schemes.