Nordic Choice Hotels will add four unique additions to their portfolio when the Fortress Hotels enters into a distribution partnership





There are four hotels with a historical origin, which as of 22nd of March enters into a strategic partnership with Nordic Choice Hotels. Oscarsborg Festning, Reenskaug Hotel, Kongsvinger Festning in Norway and Torreby Slott in Sweden, are each in their own way a part of Scandinavian history, yet still available and attractive.

– We usually say that “utilisation is the best protection” and at these locations our guests can visit historic surroundings, but with modern facilities and upgraded experiences. By becoming part of a bigger corporation, we are enabling the hotels to become more accessible for a wider audience. This is for us, an important strategic crossroad, which allows the company a greater distribution network, stronger support and access to new systems, says Tony Eide, Chairman and General Manager at The Fortress Hotels.

Collaboration before competition

The distribution cooperation is a type of pioneering work in the business, which was not prepared when the international booking sites entered the market. The desire now, is to facilitate value creation in the travel industry within its borders on a grander scale.

– The travel industry in the Nordics has experienced an increase in attraction value over the last years. The investment in products and adventures, which sets them apart is something we have in common with The Fortress Hotels. Therefore, we have come together to create and offer our guests unique experiences through our strong distribution platforms and widespread client network. With a strengthened service, we are able to reinforce our competitive position within the field of global booking agents, and by standing together, we can ensure that we are continuing to develop and secure Norwegian travel services, says Bjørn Arild Wisth, dep. CEO, Nordic Choice Hotels.

Wants to increase direct bookings

The four Fortress Hotels have combined 149 guest rooms, including apartment suites with several bedrooms. Each and every one also has unique banquet halls and conference facilities.

– As a small and independent agent we have been dependent on booking companies with their high provisions. When we now tie ourselves to a large distribution network, we will get access to direct bookings from both members and the corporate market. In addition, Nordic Choice Hotels has possibly been the tourism sector that has gained the most attention overseas in recent years, with hotels such as Amerikalinjen, Villa Copenhagen and Sommerro. This is something we look forward to becoming a part of, Eide says.

Promoting more news

The hotel company announced last year that they would change the brand name to Strawberry as a step in a strategy shift. Through new partnerships and collaborations, the new Strawberry is counting on strong growth in not only portfolio, but also in its total offer for the 2,3 million members. This means, new opportunities for further partnerships, and different associations for the company.

– We have further big news coming, that will soon see the light of day when we formally change our name. Especially in the time after the change and in the coming years, our members and guests will receive further advantages, offers and opportunities for great adventures. The four Fortress Hotels offer something new, in what already is the most diverse hotel portfolio in the Nordics, and we are certain that this collaboration will strengthen not only us, but them, says Wisth.