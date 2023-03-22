Thursday, March 23, 2023
Thursday, March 23, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Nordic Choice Hotels will add four unique additions to their portfolio when the Fortress Hotels enters into a distribution partnership

Nordic Choice Hotels will add four unique additions to their portfolio when the Fortress Hotels enters into a distribution partnership

by uknip247
Nordic Choice Hotels, Which As Of This Year, Are Changing Their Name To Strawberry, Will Add Four Unique Additions To Their Portfolio, When The Fortress Hotels Enters Into A Distribution Partnership



There are four hotels with a historical origin, which as of 22nd of March enters into a strategic partnership with Nordic Choice Hotels. Oscarsborg Festning, Reenskaug Hotel, Kongsvinger Festning in Norway and Torreby Slott in Sweden, are each in their own way a part of Scandinavian history, yet still available and attractive.

– We usually say that “utilisation is the best protection” and at these locations our guests can visit historic surroundings, but with modern facilities and upgraded experiences. By becoming part of a bigger corporation, we are enabling the hotels to become more accessible for a wider audience. This is for us, an important strategic crossroad, which allows the company a greater distribution network, stronger support and access to new systems, says Tony Eide, Chairman and General Manager at The Fortress Hotels.

Collaboration before competition
The distribution cooperation is a type of pioneering work in the business, which was not prepared when the international booking sites entered the market. The desire now, is to facilitate value creation in the travel industry within its borders on a grander scale.

– The travel industry in the Nordics has experienced an increase in attraction value over the last years. The investment in products and adventures, which sets them apart is something we have in common with The Fortress Hotels. Therefore, we have come together to create and offer our guests unique experiences through our strong distribution platforms and widespread client network. With a strengthened service, we are able to reinforce our competitive position within the field of global booking agents, and by standing together, we can ensure that we are continuing to develop and secure Norwegian travel services, says Bjørn Arild Wisth, dep. CEO, Nordic Choice Hotels.

Wants to increase direct bookings
The four Fortress Hotels have combined 149 guest rooms, including apartment suites with several bedrooms. Each and every one also has unique banquet halls and conference facilities.

– As a small and independent agent we have been dependent on booking companies with their high provisions. When we now tie ourselves to a large distribution network, we will get access to direct bookings from both members and the corporate market. In addition, Nordic Choice Hotels has possibly been the tourism sector that has gained the most attention overseas in recent years, with hotels such as Amerikalinjen, Villa Copenhagen and Sommerro. This is something we look forward to becoming a part of, Eide says.

Promoting more news
The hotel company announced last year that they would change the brand name to Strawberry as a step in a strategy shift. Through new partnerships and collaborations, the new Strawberry is counting on strong growth in not only portfolio, but also in its total offer for the 2,3 million members. This means, new opportunities for further partnerships, and different associations for the company.

– We have further big news coming, that will soon see the light of day when we formally change our name. Especially in the time after the change and in the coming years, our members and guests will receive further advantages, offers and opportunities for great adventures. The four Fortress Hotels offer something new, in what already is the most diverse hotel portfolio in the Nordics, and we are certain that this collaboration will strengthen not only us, but them, says Wisth.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating the kidnap of a child in Bolton in February have charged a suspect

Polio vaccine catch-up campaign for London as sewage surveillance findings suggest reduced transmission

New compensation scheme opens for postmasters who exposed Horizon scandal

A teenage girl has died at a Shropshire boarding school

Following a restaurant fire on Edgware Road in Paddington yesterday, firefighters have issued advice to restaurant owners

If you are out and about over the weekend there are lots of public transport options

Leading UK bosses join the mission to get thousands more prisoners into work

Warrant issued for the arrest of convicted Cotswolds waste offender

UKAEA and Kyoto Fusioneering to advance fusion materials

During a training exercise, a Piper aircraft came to rest in a ditch after veering from the runway at Cotswold Airport, Gloucestershire, after an...

Exploring the Different Modes of Payment Used in UK Online Casinos

Crack your Easter childcare costs with tax-free top ups 

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More