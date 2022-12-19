North East Ambulance Services declares critical incident due to extreme pressures

Stephen Segasby, chief operating officer at North East Ambulance Service, said: “Our service is under unprecedented pressure.
“Declaring a critical incident means we can focus our resources on those patients most in need and communicates the pressures we are under to our health system partners who can provide support.
“We are asking the public to call us only in a life-threatening emergency. For all other patients, we are urging them to use www.111.nhs.uk, speak to their GP or pharmacist.
“Our staff and volunteers continue to work extremely hard to respond to calls and incidents. I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their hard work and commitment at this challenging time.”
Seeking mutual aid
Cancelling all training to allow for the redeployment of all clinical staff
No longer taking bookings for urgent, non-emergency transportation
Increasing third party provider provision