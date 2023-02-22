Police detain three after 02 Arena stabbing

Police were called to The O2 in North Greenwich after a teenager was stabbed inside the venue. The London Ambulance Service (LAS) dispatched along with police to The O2, SE10, at 2.46pm today (February 22), in response to reports of a stabbing.

Officers discovered a teenage boy with stab wounds. Paramedics treated him at the scene before transporting him to the hospital, but his current condition is unknown. According to police, three teenage boys were detained at the scene by security personnel and then arrested on suspicion of causing GBH. They have both been arrested.

A Spokesman for the O2 said: This afternoon there was an altercation between a group of individuals in Cineworld at The O2, which resulted in one of the individuals requiring medical attention from the emergency services.

“Cineworld at The O2 will remain closed for the rest of the day.

“The rest of The O2, including outlet shopping, bars and restaurants, and attractions remain open. Tonight’s arena event is going ahead as planned.”