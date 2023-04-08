Saturday, April 8, 2023
Saturday, April 8, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV of a man they need to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in York.

North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV of a man they need to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in York.

by uknip247
North Yorkshire Police Has Issued Cctv Of A Man They Need To Speak To In Connection With A Sexual Assault In York.

The incident occurred in the Lower Friargate area of the city centre during the early hours of Sunday 26 February 2023.

Extensive enquiries are continuing into the incident and the victim is receiving specialist support. He is being kept up to date by the investigation team.

Imagewu20A.png
North Yorkshire Police Has Issued Cctv Of A Man They Need To Speak To In Connection With A Sexual Assault In York. 1

The man in the CCTV image is described as white with a large beard, short possibly greying hair, and he was dressed in a long dark coat with a scarf, lighter trousers, and dark shoes.

If you can help to identify the man, please email alan.williams@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Alan Williams (collar number 1587).

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make an online report Give information anonymously | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)

Please quote reference number 12230036065 when providing information

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A boy who went missing on the beach for nearly two hours has been found

Can you help the Police find missing Taylor, 11, from Southampton?

A man is fighting for his life after being restrained in a hospital incident now Met Police officers are being investigated by the Police...

Police have appealed to find this snake

Frank Skinner’s friend dies after M25 Horror crash

Detectives investigating the robbery of a 13-year-old boy are appealing for information from members of the public

Arrests made following assaults in Ramsgate

A body has been found in Worlingham during searches for a missing man from Beccles

Neighbourhood cops got their skates on to interact with young families at a fun day at Nottingham’s National Ice Centre

A man has been jailed following a motorcycle collision, in which he and his passenger were seriously injured

Three men have appeared in court charged with breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) following their arrests in Nottingham earlier this week

A man has been released on bail in the murder investigation of a Newham teenager Tiffany Regis who died in a fatal fire on...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More