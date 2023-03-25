North Yorkshire Police is appealing for any information that could help with the search to find Morgan Haskett

Morgan, who is 16-years-old went missing from the Whitley area today (Saturday 25 March 2023). The last sighting of Morgan was at Doncaster Train Station at 3.05pm today when she was seen boarding a train to Leeds.

Officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to locate Morgan but are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare. Morgan has links to Bradford, Stoke-On-Trent or Walsall areas and its believed that Morgan may be travelling with a 17-year-old boy.

Morgan is described as a white female, she has shoulder length dyed blonde hair and is approximately 5 foot 4 in height. She was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, black jacket and black Nike trainers.

Anyone who has seen her or has information that could assist is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.

Please quote reference number NYP-25032023-0271 when passing information.