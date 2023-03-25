Sunday, March 26, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING North Yorkshire Police is appealing for any information that could help with the search to find Morgan Haskett

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for any information that could help with the search to find Morgan Haskett

by uknip247
Auto Draft

Morgan, who is 16-years-old went missing from the Whitley area today (Saturday 25 March 2023). The last sighting of Morgan was at Doncaster Train Station at 3.05pm today when she was seen boarding a train to Leeds.

Officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to locate Morgan but are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare. Morgan has links to Bradford, Stoke-On-Trent or Walsall areas and its believed that Morgan may be travelling with a 17-year-old boy.

Morgan is described as a white female, she has shoulder length dyed blonde hair and is approximately 5 foot 4 in height. She was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, black jacket and black Nike trainers. 

Morgan.png

Anyone who has seen her or has information that could assist is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.

Please quote reference number NYP-25032023-0271 when passing information.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are appealing for witnesses – including this woman – after they received a report of a man trying to encourage two children into...

West Midlands Police are still looking for Renee so if you’ve seen her or you think you might know her whereabouts

A dispersal order has been put in place in Harlow following concerns relating to a large car meet

A police message designed to combat distraction thefts in Nottingham is reaching thousands of people every day – thanks to the support of two...

The Kingdom of Morocco condemns in the strongest terms the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in the Danish capital of Copenhagen...

Life-changing collision closes A414 near Chelmsford

Police have arrested two people this afternoon after they distracted an elderly woman and took items from her bag in a supermarket

HAVE A WORD

Police pursued a drug driver in Hampshire this morning who failed to stop for officers

Police are appealing for witnesses after an indecent exposure incident in Southampton

Police are searching for missing David Gray from Camberley

A man has been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery after police officers chased a man through Colchester city centre

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More