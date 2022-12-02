Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold has confirmed he will offer Nick Adderley a new contract to return as Chief Constable at the end of his contract in 2023

Mr Adderley became Chief Constable and was awarded a five-year contract in August 2018. A policing career is generally structured around a 30-year term, with full pension and benefits geared to the expectation that a police officer will retire after that time.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold told the Police, Fire and Crime Panel this week (December 1) that he believes Mr Adderley is still the right person to remain at the helm of Northamptonshire Police, so that he can continue to deliver the improvement programme already underway.

The complex tax and pension rules mean that it is financially detrimental to Mr Adderley to simply extend his contract for a further term, so Stephen Mold has agreed for him to retire and asked him to return as Chief Constable after a short break. He said that Nick has demonstrated the clear leadership and drive that will ensure stability and create the best conditions for the Force to continue to make progress.

Stephen Mold said: “It is my responsibility to appoint the Chief Constable, and I take that incredibly seriously. I believe that Nick Adderley should remain as Chief Constable. I have taken the views of frontline police officers and staff, and of key partner agencies into account, and they have only confirmed my view.

“Northamptonshire Police is on a journey but I see clear signs of improvement. Nick has clear plans that will further improve policing across the board: strengthening the links between neighbourhood teams and the people they serve, better fighting crime and arresting more offenders.

“I believe those plans for better policing in Northamptonshire will be carried through if we keep up the momentum, not just standing still but meeting my ambitions to provide the highest standard of policing for the people of this county. I believe Nick is the best person to lead the Force on this journey and I will hold him to account for how well he does that.

“Policing is subject to demands and drivers that change every day. Alongside that, recruitment to policing like other professions, is challenging and I will expect Nick to ensure his leadership team is the best it can be. I don’t believe that now is the right time to change Chief Constable and so I accept Nick’s personal need to retire and come back as something necessary to the future of Northamptonshire Police and the leadership of policing in the county.”

Among Nick’s achievements as Chief Constable are:

Nick has overseen recruitment of extra officers – both through the precept raised from local taxpayers and from the national uplift – taking the Force to the greatest number of officers it has ever had

Nick oversaw the change in policy to ensure that every victim of household burglary is visited by Northamptonshire Police, and the crime is properly investigated.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary said that the Force is good at handling calls, answering swiftly and recording details accurately

Nick Adderley said: “I am delighted to be continuing as chief constable and look forward to building on the impressive work already achieved by the force. I firmly believe that continuity of leadership, at this crucial time, is essential to maintain, and in some areas, accelerate our performance improvements.

“The communities of Northamptonshire deserve the very best policing services we can provide and I am grateful to the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold, for the opportunity to continue leading this proud force to ensure that they get exactly that.”

The Commissioner will now formally notify the Panel that Nick Adderley is his preferred choice as Chief Constable. The Panel will then arrange a confirmation hearing to discuss the appointment.