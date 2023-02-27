Monday, February 27, 2023
BREAKING

Northern Lights spotted across the UK

by uknip247
Residents throughout the UK have been photographing the Northern Lights this evening, which are expected to return tomorrow (Monday 27th) night at 7pm.
It is unusual to see the lights south in the UK.

The meeting Office also confirmed; “Where the skies are clear, the Aurora Borealis may be visible as far south as central England tonight.
The Northern Lights are also expected to be visible on Monday night.”
What is the cause of the Northern Lights?
An aurora (plural: auroras or aurorae), also known as the polar lights, is a natural light display in the Earth’s sky that is most commonly seen in high-latitude regions (around the Arctic and Antarctic). Aurora borealis exhibits dynamic patterns of brilliant lights that appear as curtains, rays, spirals, or dynamic flickers that cover the entire sky.
Auroras are caused by disruptions in the magnetosphere caused by solar wind. Major disturbances are caused by increases in the speed of the solar wind caused by coronal holes and coronal mass ejections. The trajectories of charged particles in the magnetospheric plasma are altered as a result of these disturbances.

