At just after 8pm on Monday, police discovered the teenager with injuries “consistent with having been caused by a bladed article” in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate.

The adolescent died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, prompting the launch of a murder investigation.

The force also stated that a 14-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 13-year-old girl who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remain in custody.

“Tomasz had his whole life ahead of him, and this tragic incident has cut that life short and left his family utterly devastated,” said Chief Superintendent Helena Barron.

Their loss is unfathomable, and everyone at Northumbria Police is thinking of them as we continue to support them in any way we can.”

The investigation is still ongoing, and I’d like to express my gratitude to the Springwell Estate community and everyone who has come forward with information for their assistance.”

“While incidents of this nature are rare in our region, we do recognise the impact they have on the lives of those involved and the larger community,” she continued.

We are committed to bringing those responsible to justice when they occur.”

Officers will remain in the area for the foreseeable future, she said, urging people not to speculate about the incident or name anyone involved on social media because it could jeopardise the investigation.