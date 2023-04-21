Not all heroes wear capes. Or in this instance, even uniforms…

This afternoon, A/PS Baker and PC Gayler were conducting a Safer Schools meeting at Chestnut Grove Academy when a member of the public rushed to them, seeking assistance. They stated that a male had collapsed, fallen down some steps and hit his head.

He was unconscious and time was critical.

The officers immediately went to help, finding some members of the public administering some basic first aid. The injured person had been put in the recovery position and a member of the public was supporting his head. Our officers offered further assistance, getting London Ambulance Service NHS Trust (LAS), London’s Air Ambulance (HEMS) and London Fire Brigade (LFB) all on blues.

Stabilised prior to the ambulance arriving minutes later, he was found to have had a seizure, causing the fall.

We wanted to highlight the amazing work of the two members of the public who were both extremely brave, not hesitating to step in and conduct the necessary procedure to ensure his safety whilst unconscious. Without their assistance, this male could have suffered worse results, but at the time of writing is in a stable condition.

Emergency service partners LAS, LFB and Hems all worked their magic to get this person the urgent assistance he needed. Also with HEMS landing in Chestnut Grove School some Friday excitement for the kid’s afternoon!