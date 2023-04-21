Friday, April 21, 2023
Friday, April 21, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Not all heroes wear capes. Or in this instance, even uniforms…

Not all heroes wear capes. Or in this instance, even uniforms…

by uknip247

This afternoon, A/PS Baker and PC Gayler were conducting a Safer Schools meeting at Chestnut Grove Academy when a member of the public rushed to them, seeking assistance. They stated that a male had collapsed, fallen down some steps and hit his head.

He was unconscious and time was critical.

The officers immediately went to help, finding some members of the public administering some basic first aid. The injured person had been put in the recovery position and a member of the public was supporting his head. Our officers offered further assistance, getting London Ambulance Service NHS Trust (LAS), London’s Air Ambulance (HEMS) and London Fire Brigade (LFB) all on blues.

Stabilised prior to the ambulance arriving minutes later, he was found to have had a seizure, causing the fall.

We wanted to highlight the amazing work of the two members of the public who were both extremely brave, not hesitating to step in and conduct the necessary procedure to ensure his safety whilst unconscious. Without their assistance, this male could have suffered worse results, but at the time of writing is in a stable condition.

Emergency service partners LAS, LFB and Hems all worked their magic to get this person the urgent assistance he needed. Also with HEMS landing in Chestnut Grove School some Friday excitement for the kid’s afternoon!

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Essex Police are investigating an incident on the A12, where a driver was witnessed illegally moving cones from a sectioned-off area

Three teenagers have been airlifted and one taken by road to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in Warwickshire

A ‘police incident’ has slowed traffic to a halt in South London this evening as a major route is blocked

Call for project proposals in support of defence reforms in Ukraine

Police are looking for a man in connection with an alleged assault and rape that occurred in the early hours of this morning

A “monster” from Bromley has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping his stepdaughter between the ages of six...

Sixty people were freed by firefighters from a school in Bexleyheath

A total of 101 offences were detected on the M4 over three days this week as Roads Policing Officers took part in Operation Tramline

Police have identified and photographed a 44-year-old woman who died in a collision with a van in Charlton

A missing teenage girl from Cardiff could be in London

A man is fighting for his life after falling from a Southwark residential building

A burglar has been sentenced for an offence he committed 13 years ago after a determined officer went above and beyond to ensure he...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.