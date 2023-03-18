Notorious paedophile Harry Simmonds takes Gary Glitter’s bail hostel place in Portsmouth

Saturday, March 18, 2023
by uknip247

A convicted pervert who was jailed for various online sexual offences against children is now living in a bail hostel in Portsmouth has been released back into the community.

Harry Simmonds formerly of Ventnor on the Isle of Wight (calls herself baby Harry on Facebook) was jailed e for grooming offences against young girls and sending inappropriate and distressing images to two teenagers on two separate occasions

The pervert who has a fetish for dressing up as a baby has shared several videos on Facebook of himself defecating and wearing a nappy. In one disturbing video, he tells everyone he is a paedophile.

Simmonds is a warped individual and takes great pride in calling himself a paedophile and sharing pictures of videos of himself doing depraved acts.

He was released again But due to bail hostels being full in his area, he has now been relocated to Portsmouth.

Those concerns are being advised to print the image and share it on social media groups to forewarn the possible dangers of the nappy-wearing perv.

