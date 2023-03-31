Friday, March 31, 2023
Notorious Prisoner Charles Bronson Has Lost His Latest Bid For Freedom From Jail, According To The Parole Board

70-year-old Bronson, from Luton, has earned a reputation as a violent and dangerous inmate and is one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners. He was jailed for armed robbery in 1974 at the age of 22 and has spent most of the past 48 years behind bars for a string of thefts, firearms and violent offences, including 11 hostage-taking incidents in nine different sieges.

Bronson’s parole hearing was one of the first public parole hearings held in the UK.

However, the Parole Board denied his release, citing a “history of persistent rule-breaking” and a life lived “rigidly by his own rules”. The panel also determined that Bronson would not cope with release, stating that “the evidence supported such a move within a closed prison”.

Despite his legal representative’s instruction of psychologists who saw no need for secure placement, the panel was not convinced that Mr Salvador (Bronson’s new surname) had the skills to manage his risk of future violence until he has been extensively tested outside of his current highly restricted environment.

Bronson’s son George Bamby appeared to support the decision, stating that he “completely respect(s) the decision of the Parole Board”. However, Bronson himself claimed he deserved only about 35 of the 50 years he has been in jail, identifying himself as “just a normal geezer wanting to get on with his life”. He told the Parole Board that he had found solace in art and was a man of “peace”.

