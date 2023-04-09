Nottinghamshire Police is set to play a trump card as part of ongoing efforts to build stronger bridges with young people

A pilot project in the Rushcliffe borough has used Rapid Responders trading cards – based on children’s favourites like Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh and Match Attax – to boost youth engagement and help break down barriers between police and youngsters.

The popular swap cards feature 12 police vehicles – from response cars to operational support vehicles and police aircraft – with rankings based on statistics including top speeds, brake horsepower and ‘cool factor’.

The cards have been handed out at police engagement events such as school visits, beat surgeries, other community events, and by officers when out on general patrol.

They have proved to be such a big success the force is now rolling out the project to other neighbourhood policing team areas across Nottinghamshire.

The aim is to help younger children feel more comfortable and confident talking to police officers and police community support officers.

The initiative came about after members of the Rushcliffe South Neighbourhood Policing Team were asked to think of alternate methods for increasing youth engagement.

Father-of-three PC Daniel Clarke came up with the Rapid Responder trading cards idea – offering a fun way for youngsters to learn about the different types of vehicles used by police to help keep people safe.

PC Clarke said: “I’m delighted this initiative is now going to be extended to other force areas to help further enhance our relationship with young people in the communities we serve.

“My children love trading cards and the idea developed from that. The Channel 5 Police Interceptors show is massively popular and does a great job of showcasing the skills and abilities of our officers.

“We are always being asked about the show while at events in the community, and police vehicles seem to really resonate with young people.

“I want children to be comfortable and confident when talking to police officers and police community support officers, and move away from police being known as the people that ‘take the bad people away’ or the ‘if you’re naughty they’ll take you away’ people.

“Building relationships with the community is key for neighbourhood teams to work effectively and I hope the cards help with that aim.”

Inspector Rob Lawton, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for Rushcliffe, added: “These cards have worked really well for us in Rushcliffe and the positive feedback and sheer demand for them has been so high that this initiative is now going to be broadened out across the force.

“Schemes like this are an important part of neighbourhood policing as it is vital we continue to improve relations between police and young people, increase understanding of our role in the community, and encourage a healthy and trusting relationship with the younger generation.”