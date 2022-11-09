Nottinghamshire Police will be the first force in the country to offer a brand-new training programme which will turn military service leavers into police officers

The Military Service Leavers Pathway into Policing’ programme is open to anyone who is in their military resettlement period.

Nottinghamshire Police is committed to boosting the numbers of officers working for the force, which now sits at 2,408, as of October 2022.

The exciting new course, which has been validated by the University of Derby and supported by the Ministry of Defence, is for military personnel who would like to serve the local communities in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

PC Steven Van Der Bank, aged 37, served as a mechanical engineer in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and had completed a tour of Iraq before he decided to join Nottinghamshire Police.

Based in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, he works in response, meaning he can be sent across the county on a range of jobs including drug busts, traffic operations, and supporting vulnerable people.

He said: “The biggest thing that attracted me to the police was it is a uniform service just like the military. I felt like I was missing something in my life that the military gave me.

“I could survive in that environment and adapt very quickly. It still attracts me to this day. I have never got bored in policing because there are so many different departments.

“You can do three or four years in response than go into neighbourhood policing and then CID. The promotion opportunities are there. I am a single dad running my own home and it is very achievable, being a student, an officer and a family man all at the same time.”

Applicants will complete a four-week pre-learning course from November 21st, followed by a 12-week course through year one of the University of Derby approved Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA), starting in January 2023.

They will then commence as a police constable with Nottinghamshire Police in June 2023 in the second half of year one of a three-year programme.

T/Superintendent Amy Styles-Jones, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Nottinghamshire Police is committed to recruiting the most talented people, with a diverse range of skills and experiences, who are committed to making a difference to the communities that we serve.

“We recognise that the skills gained from a career in the military are both valuable and transferable into the police service. As a result, we are providing a pathway for military service leavers in their resettlement period to move into an exciting career with Nottinghamshire Police.

“Following the successful completion of the ‘Military Service Leavers Pathway into Policing’ programme, and the assessment processes required for selection as a police officer, individuals from the first cohort will have the opportunity to commence as a police constable with Nottinghamshire Police in June 2023.”

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Derby, said: “We are delighted to be supporting former members of the armed forces through this partnership, combining our expertise in providing high-quality professional policing education with our commitment to the nation’s military veterans.

“This is an exciting partnership with huge potential to develop nationally and be expanded to other sectors, with implications for skills development beyond policing.”

Jo Noakes, Director of Leadership and Workforce Development at the College of Policing, said: “This is an innovative and exciting programme that recognises the valuable experience those who have been in the military can bring to policing.

“Policing needs diverse recruits from all walks of life and the College of Policing is fully supportive of this new pathway.

“We are keen to see how the programme progresses so we can learn from it and support other forces to roll out this pathway.”

Sarah Atherton, Minister for Defence People, Veterans and Service Families, added: ““I am delighted that this fantastic opportunity for service leavers with Nottinghamshire Police is now available. This is recognition that the skills gained from a career in the military are both valuable and transferable into life beyond our Armed Forces, ensuring they can still serve and protect people here in the UK.”