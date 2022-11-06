Nottinghamshire Police’s ongoing work to engage with young people in our communities has been recognised by a national charity

Sergeant Jemma Connor-Iommi, who has spearheaded the force’s youth engagement in Nottingham South, was invited to attend a summit in London organised by the World Game-Changers charity.

It was held on the world-famous HQS Wellington, a former Royal Navy Second World War ship now moored on the River Thames.

The charity was impressed by the level of youth engagement Sgt Connor-Iommi and her team have achieved in the community.

Sgt Connor-Iommi was given nine other places on the summit so took along a group of youth leaders and young people she has been working with.

She said: “I took an amazing group of people who have helped me with our efforts to engage with young people in Nottingham South. It included a group from St Ann’s and other young people from the city.

“To be invited to the summit was a great honour and highlights the partnership working we have achieved. The already close relationship we have forged between the police and community is developing all the time and events like this can only help.”

The summit included presentations on the importance of podcasting, effective communication and opportunities to network with community groups from across the world.

A number of awards were also presented on the day to inspirational women, unsung heroes and youth leaders.

“It was a great opportunity to meet people from across the world, share ideas and find out how other people are engaging with young people,” Sgt Connor-Iommi added.

The World Game-Changers charity celebrates people who are working to improve the lives of others and developing their talents and skills to increase their influence for the greater good.

Inspector Karl Thomas, district commander for City South, said: “It is great news that Sgt Connor-Iommi’s work with young people is gaining international attention.

“She is providing an inspirational example with her efforts to promote engagement between police and the communities we serve.

“I hope everyone who attended the summit had a brilliant day and has come back full of ideas for the future.”