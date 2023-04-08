Saturday, April 8, 2023
Now, friends of the TV presenter have suggested Phillip might not want to “put himself out there again” following his brother Timothy’s conviction

Friends of ITV This Morning’s Phillip Schofield have raised concerns that his brother’s sex abuse trial could see him quit TV.

After a trial, Timothy, Phillip Scohfield’s brother was found guilty on Monday after the ITV star took “pre-planned leave.” Now, friends of the TV presenter have suggested Phillip might not want to “put himself out there again” following his brother Timothy’s conviction.
A source from ITV told the publication he will be making a comeback to his hosting job. They said: “Phillip is a much loved member of our team and we wanted to make sure we supported him, we are so happy he will be back where he belongs.” Following the guilty verdict, Phillip released a statement where he said he “no longer has a brother”.

Phillip said: “My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected. If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my brother, I would have acted immediately to protect the victim and their family.

“These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts. As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother.”

Timothy was charged with 11 sexual offences involving a child between 2016 and 2019, including two of sexual activity with a child.

Judge Mrs Justice Cutts remanded him in custody ahead of sentencing at Bristol Crown Court on May 19. Avon and Somerset Police, where Schofield was employed, said a misconduct hearing will be held “as soon as possible”. The IT worker was suspended in December 2021.

