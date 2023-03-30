Nuclear Decommissioning Authority announces leadership changes at Magnox Ltd

Great British Nuclear has announced that Gwen Parry-Jones OBE will become its first CEO, on an interim basis from 1 May 2023

Great British Nuclear, the body set up by government to drive the UK’s nuclear renaissance, has announced that Gwen Parry-Jones OBE will become its first CEO, on an interim basis from 1 May 2023.

Consequently, the NDA has announced that Rob Fletcher has been appointed as interim CEO of Magnox Ltd to lead the business forward in executing its important missions for the UK.

David Peattie, NDA group CEO said:

We wish Gwen well as she moves to an exciting role of huge national significance where I know she will have a major impact. I’d like to thank Gwen for her significant contribution to Magnox and the NDA group. I am pleased that Rob has agreed to step into the CEO role for the period Gwen is supporting GBN. Rob is a hugely experienced nuclear professional and will bring these skills to bear to drive Magnox as it decommissions some of the UK’s most complex nuclear plants and grows to take on its new missions.

Lawrie Haynes, Chair of Magnox Ltd. added:

Gwen has been a truly outstanding leader for Magnox and the industry more broadly. Her contribution to Magnox as it transitioned back into NDA ownership has been exceptional and the board and I are very grateful. I’m delighted to welcome Rob into his new role as interim CEO. He is an outstanding nuclear professional with over 35 years’ experience across the nuclear sector. In his 2 years on the Magnox board, he has made a significant contribution and crucially, got to know the business and its challenges. As we continue our focus on decommissioning the UK’s legacy, Rob will also focus on managing Dounreay joining with Magnox and taking on EDF’s AGR stations as they defuel.

Rob Fletcher said:

Magnox is a fantastic business of huge national importance, and this will only grow over the coming years. I’m privileged to have been asked to step in as interim CEO and I’m looking forward to working more closely with the wonderful people across the business to deliver our missions for the benefit of the UK.

Rob Fletcher was previously Managing Director of the Atomic Weapons Establishment and President of Rolls-Royce’s Civil Nuclear business where he was also a board member of Rolls-Royce Power Engineering plc, the company that oversees production of the reactors which power the UK’s nuclear submarine fleet. Rob has an honours degree in Chemical Engineering, a master’s degree in Business Administration, a diploma in Company Direction from the Institute of Directors and is a Chartered Engineer.