Nurse Lucy Letby told one of her colleagues that it was “all a bit much” after the death of a second baby she is alleged to have murdered.

Following the death of a second baby, nurse Lucy Letby told one of her

colleagues that it was “all a bit much.”

The 32-year-old is accused of murdering the premature baby, known as Child

C, just days after killing Child A and attempting to murder Child B in 2015.

She is on trial at Manchester Crown Court, where she has denied murdering

seven babies and attempting to murder ten others between June 2015 and June

2016.

The court heard on Thursday that Child C, who weighed 800g (1lb 12oz),

collapsed while Letby was working a night shift and died shortly before 6

a.m. on June 14.

The jury was told about messages Letby sent to friends and coworkers after

completing his shift.

‘I keep seeing both of them.’

“Sorry if I was off, just wasn’t a great start to the shift but sadly it

got worse,” she said to her colleague Jennifer Jones-Key.

I was having difficulty accepting what had happened to me (Child A). We’ve

now lost (Child C) overnight, and it’s all too much. ” I keep seeing both

of them.

“No one should have to witness or participate in the things we do – it’s

heartbreaking.”

‘We lost a baby overnight.’

“It’s not about me or anyone else; it’s about those poor parents who have

to leave their baby behind,” she added. It’s so heartbreaking.”

Letby also told her mother Susan, “We lost a little one overnight – very

unexpected and sad.”

She stated that the baby weighed only 800g and was being cared for by “new

girl” Sophie Ellis, who was “devastated.”

“We are so proud of you, love you,” Letby’s mother had responded.

‘It’s been a nightmare.’

Letby also texted Ms Ellis, telling her, “We’re a good team, and we’ll get

through.” You did an excellent job.”

When she told another colleague about Child C’s death, she said it “all

happened very quickly.”

“There aren’t any words. It’s been a nightmare.”

A court order forbids reporting the identities of surviving and deceased

children allegedly attacked by Letby, as well as identifying parents or

witnesses associated with the children.

The trial is still ongoing.