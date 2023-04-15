Saturday, April 15, 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Nurses at the Royal College of Nursing union have rejected the government’s pay offer in England and will now go on strike over the first May Bank holiday

Nurses at the Royal College of Nursing union have rejected the government’s pay offer in England and will now go on strike over the first May Bank holiday

by uknip247
Nurses At The Royal College Of Nursing Union Have Rejected The Government’s Pay Offer In England And Will Now Go On Strike Over The First May Bank Holiday

Nurses at the Royal College of Nursing union have rejected the government’s pay offer in England and will now go on strike over the first May Bank holiday. The 48-hour walkout from 8pm on 30 April to 8pm on 2 May will involve NHS nurses in emergency departments, intensive care, cancer, and other wards.

This is a significant development as it is the first time that critical care services, such as intensive care, will be included in the strike.

The pay offer being rejected by nurses is a 5% pay rise for 2023/24, and an extra one-off lump sum of at least £1,655 to top up the past year’s salary. The RCN says that this is simply not enough and the government needs to increase what has already been offered.

The Unison union, which includes some nurses, ambulance crews, and hospital porters, have accepted the same pay offer. On the other hand, 54% of the RCN union members voted to reject the pay offer, while 46% voted to accept it. This shows a significant split within the nursing community on the issue of pay.

The strike action comes at a time when the NHS junior doctors in England are currently staging a four-day walkout over pay, ending on 0700 Saturday. The strike by nurses is likely to cause severe disruption over a bank holiday weekend.

The RCN general secretary and chief executive Pat Cullen has said that the crisis in health and care services cannot be addressed without significant action that addresses urgent recruitment and retention issues and nursing pay to bring this dispute to a close urgently. Until there is a significantly improved offer, the nurses are forced back to the picket line.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The woman had opened her door to let her dogs outside when the man forced his way in, grabbing her neck and pushing her...

The public is being urged to remain vigilant as police continue to hunt a missing prisoner who has absconded from HMP Sudbury

National Guard airman charged over leaked Pentagon documents

Detectives are appealing for information after two people were stabbed in Preston

The decision by the Home Office to turn the former RAF Scampton base into a housing facility for asylum seekers has been met with...

New bollards have been installed in Dover Market Square

Police are searching to locate missing Simon Johnstone from Havant

Police are searching for missing Jet Lucas, 21, from the Tadley area

Police are today launching the rollout of new Taser devices, which will be introduced in the coming year

Help sought to find wanted man with links to Hampshire and Dorset

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road traffic collision

A 37-year-old man from Bishopstoke has been convicted of GBH inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent

We and selected third parties use cookies or similar technologies for technical purposes and, with your consent, for other purposes. Denying consent may make related features unavailable. You can freely give, deny, or withdraw your consent at any time. Use the “Accept” button to consent. Accept Read More