Nurses in England will go on strike again on January 18 and 19, according to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

Nurses at more hospital trusts than ever before will participate in the new year’s strike, according to the union.

Meanwhile, the GMB union has called off a second day of ambulance strikes scheduled for December 28 in England and Wales.

However, it announced a new coordinated walkout on January 11th.

On the 15th and 20th of December, more than 21,000 nurses went on strike in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

The RCN’s head, Pat Cullen, said the union was left “with no choice” but to organise January strikes.

“The government had the opportunity to resolve this dispute before Christmas, but they chose to send nursing staff back out into the cold in January,” Ms Cullen said.

“Public support has been overwhelming, and I am more convinced than ever that this is the right thing to do for patients and the NHS’s future.”

Up to 10,000 ambulance workers were expected to strike on Wednesday, December 28.

The union said it was scrapping the action next week so that “the public will be able to enjoy Christmas without additional anxiety”.

Because of the extra day of strike action on January 11, GMB workers will once again be on strike on the same day as ambulance workers represented by Unison.

Unison announced yesterday that it would hold two more days of strikes in London, Yorkshire, the North West, the North East, and the South West on January 11 and 23.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay previously stated that he was “disappointed” by the decision to go on strike again, and that meeting pay demands would mean taking money away from frontline services, causing patients’ treatment to be delayed.

Unions, on the other hand, say they want the government to come to the table and negotiate pay in order to help retain employees and improve patient care.