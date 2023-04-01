Octavia Housing grading under review

Providers being investigated for an issue regarding their compliance with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard are added to the regulator’s GUR list.

The Regulator of Social Housing reports that Octavia Housing has been placed on the gradings under review list today (Friday 31 March 2023).

The provider’s current gradings are G1/V2. The regulator notifies that a provider’s grading is under review when its compliant grade (G1 and G2 for governance, V1 or V2 for viability) is being investigated in relation to an issue which may result in a downgrade to a non-compliant grade (G3 or G4 for governance, V3 or V4 for viability).

The regulator is currently investigating a matter which may impact on Octavia Housing’s compliance with the governance element of the Governance and Financial Viability Standard.

The regulator’s gradings under review list is available on its website.