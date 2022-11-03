October sees diesel rocket by 10p a litre making for the third worst monthly increase on record

Download as PDF
*The average price of diesel shot up by more than 10p a litre in October –
the third biggest monthly increase on record – adding more than £5 to a
tank, data from RAC Fuel Watch
reveals.*
A litre of diesel went from 180.37p to 190.51p making October’s rise second
only to the ones seen earlier this year in March (22p – 155.23p to 177.29p)
and June (16p – 183.43p to 199.05p) which gave rise to the new all-time
high of 199.09p (25 June).
This means it now costs £105 (£104.78) to fill up a 55-litre diesel car.
The price of petrol also increased, but only by 4p (3.71p) a litre from
162.67p to 166.38p which means a full tank costs £2 more at £91.51. October
also saw the gap between the forecourt prices of diesel and unleaded reach
an all-time high of 24p a litre.
The RAC says the price hikes began at the start of the month when oil
producer group OPEC+ agreed to cut production by 2m barrels a day. This led
to the barrel price going up 7% from $88.86 to $94.83, hitting a high of
$97 on 27 October. This combined with the weaker pound made wholesale
petrol and diesel – which is traded in dollars – more expensive. The value
of the pound did, however, increase by 2% from $1.12 to $1.15 through the
month.
The average price of unleaded at one of the big four supermarkets went up
4p from 161.31p to 165.36p; diesel jumped 9p from 178.51p to 187.54p.
Motorway petrol increased nearly 8p from 182.83p to 190.48p while diesel
rocketed by 12p from 192.74p to 204.24p.
*RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said:*
“After three months of falling pump prices October was a severe shock to
the system for drivers with the unwelcome return of some scary numbers on
forecourt totems. Those with diesel vehicles suffered most with 10p being
added to the cost of a litre in what was the third worst monthly increase
on record, but petrol car drivers also saw a 4p-a-litre increase across the
country.
“Oil producer group OPEC+’s decision to cut supply by 2m barrels a day
has
cost drivers dear. Oil came perilously close to the $100 mark – something
we haven’t seen since late August. Prior to that the barrel price was well
above $100 from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the end of February until
mid-July, reaching a high of $138 in early March, which caused pump prices
of both petrol and diesel to reach new peaks in late June and early July.
“The fear now, particularly for diesel drivers, is whether the average
price of a litre is heading back to that record of 199.09p which made a
full tank cost more than £109. Looking at the wholesale market we strongly
hope the price should stabilise. And those with petrol cars should actually
see forecourt prices start to go slightly the other way as the wholesale
cost of unleaded appears to have peaked – at least for the time being – in
mid-October.
“We strongly urge drivers to make sure they always know where they can buy
fuel at the lowest prices. Those who assume their local supermarket will be
the cheapest may be in for a nasty surprise as the ‘big four’ are currently
only a penny cheaper for petrol than the UK average. Diesel, however, is 3p
a litre less than the average when bought at a supermarket.
“We recommend drivers keep an eye on the UK averages on the RAC Fuel Watch
website
and
aim to fill up as far below those prices as possible. The cheapest place to
fill up, for those fortunate enough to have membership, is Costco where a
litre of petrol costs an average of 154p and diesel 176p – 12p and 14p
lower than the UK averages. It’s interesting to see just how low fuel can
be sold even at a time of $90 oil and a weak pound. Clearly, Costco’s
margins are low, but they must surely still be making a profit.”