October sees diesel rocket by 10p a litre making for the third worst monthly increase on record

*The average price of diesel shot up by more than 10p a litre in October –

the third biggest monthly increase on record – adding more than £5 to a

tank, data from RAC Fuel Watch

*

reveals.*

A litre of diesel went from 180.37p to 190.51p making October’s rise second

only to the ones seen earlier this year in March (22p – 155.23p to 177.29p)

and June (16p – 183.43p to 199.05p) which gave rise to the new all-time

high of 199.09p (25 June).

This means it now costs £105 (£104.78) to fill up a 55-litre diesel car.

The price of petrol also increased, but only by 4p (3.71p) a litre from

162.67p to 166.38p which means a full tank costs £2 more at £91.51. October

also saw the gap between the forecourt prices of diesel and unleaded reach

an all-time high of 24p a litre.

The RAC says the price hikes began at the start of the month when oil

producer group OPEC+ agreed to cut production by 2m barrels a day. This led

to the barrel price going up 7% from $88.86 to $94.83, hitting a high of

$97 on 27 October. This combined with the weaker pound made wholesale

petrol and diesel – which is traded in dollars – more expensive. The value

of the pound did, however, increase by 2% from $1.12 to $1.15 through the

month.

The average price of unleaded at one of the big four supermarkets went up

4p from 161.31p to 165.36p; diesel jumped 9p from 178.51p to 187.54p.

Motorway petrol increased nearly 8p from 182.83p to 190.48p while diesel

rocketed by 12p from 192.74p to 204.24p.

*RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said:*

“After three months of falling pump prices October was a severe shock to

the system for drivers with the unwelcome return of some scary numbers on

forecourt totems. Those with diesel vehicles suffered most with 10p being

added to the cost of a litre in what was the third worst monthly increase

on record, but petrol car drivers also saw a 4p-a-litre increase across the

country.

“Oil producer group OPEC+’s decision to cut supply by 2m barrels a day



has

cost drivers dear. Oil came perilously close to the $100 mark – something

we haven’t seen since late August. Prior to that the barrel price was well

above $100 from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the end of February until

mid-July, reaching a high of $138 in early March, which caused pump prices

of both petrol and diesel to reach new peaks in late June and early July.

“The fear now, particularly for diesel drivers, is whether the average

price of a litre is heading back to that record of 199.09p which made a

full tank cost more than £109. Looking at the wholesale market we strongly

hope the price should stabilise. And those with petrol cars should actually

see forecourt prices start to go slightly the other way as the wholesale

cost of unleaded appears to have peaked – at least for the time being – in

mid-October.

“We strongly urge drivers to make sure they always know where they can buy

fuel at the lowest prices. Those who assume their local supermarket will be

the cheapest may be in for a nasty surprise as the ‘big four’ are currently

only a penny cheaper for petrol than the UK average. Diesel, however, is 3p

a litre less than the average when bought at a supermarket.