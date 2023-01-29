Sunday, January 29, 2023
Sunday, January 29, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Off-duty Firefighters Praised After Saving Man’s Life
Home BREAKING Off-duty firefighters praised after saving man’s life

Off-duty firefighters praised after saving man’s life

by uknip247

Martin George, a former police officer, has been reunited with the firefighters who saved his life after he went into cardiac arrest.

Dan Moon and Wayne Challen, both on-call firefighters at Midhurst Fire Station, were playing golf with Martin when he stopped breathing on November 4, last year.

Dan and Wayne immediately summoned an ambulance and began CPR while using the defibrillator at Cowdray Park Golf Club.

Martin was then flown to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth for surgery.

“I cannot thank Dan and Wayne enough for everything they have done for me,” Martin said of the experience. I had back pains the morning of my cardiac arrest, which I’d had before with a previous injury, and almost didn’t make it to the golf outing. In a strange way, I’m glad I did because it meant I was surrounded by people who were trained in first aid and immediate emergency care response, giving me the best chance of survival.

“For every minute it takes for a defibrillator to reach someone and to deliver a shock, their chances of survival are lower, so having a defibrillator on site at Cowdray Park Golf Club was amazing. All of the staff on-site are also first-aid trained and ready to assist if anyone else has a similar experience. I’d like to thank Cowdray Park Golf Club for these precautions, as well as their willingness to train their staff and assist those who may experience a cardiac arrest.

“The chances of surviving a cardiac arrest are extremely low, so it’s critical that people are educated and trained in CPR so that they can step in and potentially save someone’s life if the need arises.”

Martin returned to Midhurst Fire Station with West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Peter Rickard, to congratulate and thank the pair for their actions. “Firefighters expect to use their first aid training while on the job and attending emergency incidents, but applying those skills to a situation outside of work can be intimidating when it’s the last thing you expect to do that day,” Peter explained.

“I feel extremely proud that both Wayne and Dan felt confident enough to put their first aid training to use in this environment, and their immediate actions were vital to saving their friends’ life.

“It is critical that people understand how to perform CPR and use defibrillators. Several of our fire stations in high-traffic areas have defibrillators installed on the outside of the buildings, and our fire engines also have them.”

The British Heart Foundation’s website has more information on learning CPR.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Police called after a stabbing attack at Harrods Louis Vuitton men’s department

A serving British Army member has been accused of masterminding a bomb...

Driver arrested after ploughing into 11 year old in East London

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, a man was found guilty...

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who...

Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog has accused MP Nadine Dorries of violating the ministerial...

In a park, a killer battered his pregnant girlfriend before abandoning her...

Detectives looking for Nathan Cole are growing increasingly concerned for his well-being

Two men parked outside a woman’s house and threatened to torch it

Tesco is recalling Tesco Creamfields Grated Cheddar because it is unsafe to...

A woman’s family has paid tribute to her after she died in...

A teenager who stabbed another young man in Kilwinning, Ayrshire, has been...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More