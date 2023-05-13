Off-duty Police Officer Praised For Bravery In Assisting Ill Driver On M11

An off-duty police officer has been commended for her bravery after performing vital CPR on a man who fell ill while driving on the M11 motorway. PC Amelia De La Serna, who was on her way home from work, witnessed the driver of a BMW slumping forward and striking other vehicles when his foot became stuck on the accelerator. With the assistance of a member of the public, PC De La Serna provided first aid and performed CPR for ten minutes until emergency services arrived.

The incident occurred on the morning of June 17, 2022, when the M11 was congested and experiencing high temperatures. PC De La Serna’s body-worn video captured the moment a senior paramedic thanked her for her assistance, stating that it was like having another member of ambulance staff present. Unfortunately, the driver of the car passed away shortly after the incident.

Recalling the events, PC De La Serna described how she noticed the stationary BMW with the driver slumped forward in the seat. Recognizing it as a medical emergency, she immediately pulled over and approached the vehicle. The driver’s wife was present, and another member of the public informed PC De La Serna that he had helped bring the car to a stop due to its erratic movements on the motorway. PC De La Serna quickly contacted the police to secure the area and prevent further danger.

PC De La Serna expressed her pride in being recognized by the police federation for her actions but humbly stated that she believes it is part of her duty as a police officer to respond in such situations. She acknowledged the bravery of the member of the public who assisted as well.

Laura Heggie, Chair of the Essex Police Federation, commended both PC De La Serna and the members of the public for their exemplary actions during a challenging and dynamic incident. She highlighted how police officers are more than just crime fighters and praised their commitment to keeping the public safe both on and off duty.

PC De La Serna will attend the Essex Police Federation Bravery Awards, where a winner will be announced. The selected winner will then proceed to the National Police Federation Bravery Awards in London in July.

The thoughts and condolences of Essex Police remain with the family and loved ones of the deceased driver.