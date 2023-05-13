Saturday, May 13, 2023
Saturday, May 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Off-Duty Police Officer Praised for Bravery in Assisting Ill Driver on M11

Off-Duty Police Officer Praised for Bravery in Assisting Ill Driver on M11

by uknip247
Off-duty Police Officer Praised For Bravery In Assisting Ill Driver On M11

An off-duty police officer has been commended for her bravery after performing vital CPR on a man who fell ill while driving on the M11 motorway. PC Amelia De La Serna, who was on her way home from work, witnessed the driver of a BMW slumping forward and striking other vehicles when his foot became stuck on the accelerator. With the assistance of a member of the public, PC De La Serna provided first aid and performed CPR for ten minutes until emergency services arrived.

The incident occurred on the morning of June 17, 2022, when the M11 was congested and experiencing high temperatures. PC De La Serna’s body-worn video captured the moment a senior paramedic thanked her for her assistance, stating that it was like having another member of ambulance staff present. Unfortunately, the driver of the car passed away shortly after the incident.

Recalling the events, PC De La Serna described how she noticed the stationary BMW with the driver slumped forward in the seat. Recognizing it as a medical emergency, she immediately pulled over and approached the vehicle. The driver’s wife was present, and another member of the public informed PC De La Serna that he had helped bring the car to a stop due to its erratic movements on the motorway. PC De La Serna quickly contacted the police to secure the area and prevent further danger.

PC De La Serna expressed her pride in being recognized by the police federation for her actions but humbly stated that she believes it is part of her duty as a police officer to respond in such situations. She acknowledged the bravery of the member of the public who assisted as well.

Laura Heggie, Chair of the Essex Police Federation, commended both PC De La Serna and the members of the public for their exemplary actions during a challenging and dynamic incident. She highlighted how police officers are more than just crime fighters and praised their commitment to keeping the public safe both on and off duty.

PC De La Serna will attend the Essex Police Federation Bravery Awards, where a winner will be announced. The selected winner will then proceed to the National Police Federation Bravery Awards in London in July.

The thoughts and condolences of Essex Police remain with the family and loved ones of the deceased driver.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Teenagers Injured in Separate Stabbing Incidents in North London

Suspected County Line Dealer Charged with Drug Supply Offences in Sevenoaks

Man Receives 32-Month Prison Sentence for Southampton Flat Burglary

Oldest Wild Lion in the World, Loonkito, Tragically Killed in Human-Wildlife Conflict

Two Men Stabbed in Assault on High Street, Police Appeal for Information

Appeal for Public Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Chelmsford Assault Investigation

Two Men Jailed for Operating Illegal Investment Scheme Defrauding Victims

Teenager Hospitalized after Crash with Bus in Woolwich New Road

Woman Jailed for Defrauding Elderly Victim in Kent

Police Uncover Cannabis Operation Following Erratic Driving Incident

Suspect Arrested in Connection with Spate of Village Burglaries

Three Killed in Horrific Crash as Four Arrested for Suspected Dangerous Driving

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.