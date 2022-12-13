Officer wades through a frozen lake to save local dog

Weather is a dangerous force and as freezing conditions continue across the county we are urging our communities to respect frozen waters and stay safe.

Yesterday (12 December ) while on patrol around Silverwood Nature Reserve in Thyrbergh, Rotherham officers from our Off Road Bike Intervention Team heard shouts for help.

Looking from a vantage point they could see someone in the frozen water in distress and they immediately went to help.

A local woman had entered the lake to rescue her dog.

Without hesitation PC Jamie Walker entered the lake and grabbed the dog who was frantically treading water, and then helped the woman who was knee-deep in the lake while holding her second dog.

After speaking to the woman officers understood how the dog was being walked off its lead when it started to chase after a swan, and as the swan flew off, it broke the ice and the dog followed it into the lake.

Operational Support Unit Chief Inspector Lee Carlson said: “We share a multitude of advice as the cold weather approaches, but it’s important that people don’t think ‘that won’t happen to me’.

“With the increase in freezing conditions even your routine that you have done every day may need to change, and that may be something as simple as walking your dog on the lead, not off.

“This incident is a reminder of how easy it can be to get into difficulty and distress in open water.

“Please be wary of the dangers, be vigilant and stay safe.”

PC Walker was able to dry off, change his clothes at a local police station and continue his shift.

He said: “This incident had a good outcome, everyone was safe, albeit some soggy footwear. However it could have been very different as we have seen from the absolutely devastating tragedy in Solihull this week.