Officer Who Brutally Attacked Puppy in Video Is Sacked by Greater Manchester Police

A police officer, Sgt Martin Dunn, has been dismissed from his position by Greater Manchester Police after a video emerged of him viciously attacking a five-month-old springer spaniel puppy. The harrowing footage, which showed Dunn repeatedly punching the defenceless puppy, was played in Leeds Magistrates’ Court in April 2021.

The distressing incident occurred in March 2021 when the puppy defecated in Dunn’s house. In the video, Dunn can be heard shouting expletives at the puppy, displaying anger and aggression towards the helpless animal.

The footage was shared online and promptly reported to the police force. It sparked outrage and concern among animal welfare advocates and the general public, who were appalled by the officer’s actions.

During the court proceedings, a vet testified that the puppy exhibited extreme fear when Dunn shouted at him, highlighting the trauma and distress caused by the officer’s actions.

In an independent disciplinary hearing held on Tuesday, Dunn admitted gross misconduct. As a result, he was dismissed from his position without notice by Greater Manchester Police. This decisive action reflects the serious nature of his actions and emphasizes the commitment of the police force to upholding professional conduct and ensuring public trust.

Dunn had previously pleaded guilty to animal cruelty at an earlier hearing and had received a sentence that included a community order requiring 120 hours of unpaid work. Additionally, he was banned from keeping animals for a period of five years.

The swift and appropriate response from Greater Manchester Police in dismissing Dunn sends a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated within the force. Animal welfare is an important societal concern, and it is crucial that those entrusted with upholding the law and protecting the community demonstrate compassion and respect for all living beings.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible and ethical treatment of animals and reinforces the need for ongoing efforts to promote animal welfare and prevent cruelty.