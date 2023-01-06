Officers across the Met are leading proactive and high-visibility patrols to help keep young people safe from robbery after dark

In some hotspots opportunistic criminals are targeting school-aged children as they return to their studies after the Christmas break.

Last night (Thursday, 5 January), Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley was joined by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to meet town centre teams and schools officers in Ilford, east London.

Recent figures show that a third (36%) of robbery victims in the area are 18 or under, with young people being targeted for new mobile phones and high value clothing, particularly after school.

Their work is part of the Met’s Winter Nights operation to clamp down on robbery and violence and includes a focus on the highest harm offenders.

This is part of Sir Mark’s vision for precise community crime fighting and our drive for More Trust, Less Crime and High Standards for Londoners.

Across London, there are high visibility foot and mobile patrols to deter potential criminals in robbery hotspots and intelligence-led operations to target repeat offenders.

There is also engagement work with officers providing crime prevention advice to members of the public and schools officers building trusted relationships to help keep young people safe.

As a result of targeted activity, since the end of November there have been 71 arrests for robbery and 35 knives and other weapons seized.

The operation came as new figures confirm the number of homicides in London last year fell to its lowest since 2014, with teenage homicides falling by half.

Sir Mark and the Mayor are clear that every death is a tragedy and one too many. Police and London’s Violence Reduction Unit are determined to build on this progress.

Sir Mark said: “It is vital that members of the public feel safe on the streets of London. Every robbery has a significant impact on the victim.

“Our teams are doing fantastic work in Ilford, and across the capital to target opportunistic robbers who fuel violence.”

He added: “Each and every homicide is devastating – these are victims, not just statistics. They all have families, friends and loved ones that were left behind when their lives were tragically cut short

“Although the number of homicides fell last year, we are not complacent. We will continue to use every measure available to keep Londoners safe and bring offenders to justice.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Tackling violence and making London safer for everyone is my top priority and I’m more determined than ever in 2023 to build on the progress made in reducing knife and gun crime, burglary and teenage homicides, which have all fallen since 2016, bucking the national trend.

“But the level of violence remains too high and that’s why it is so important that the Met Commissioner is taking action to ensure officers are in the right place at the right time to keep our communities safe and drive down robberies and other crimes, day and night.

“We know we cannot arrest our way out of violence and that’s why my Violence Reduction Unit is supporting young Londoners, intervening at critical stages in their lives and providing them with positive opportunities, support and mentors – particularly during this cost of living crisis, so they can succeed and thrive.”

The Leader of Redbridge Council, and London Council’s Lead on Community Safety, Cllr Athwal said: “We have a very strong partnership with our colleagues in Redbridge Police, and our crime reduction strategy is already having a positive impact.

“As part of this partnership, our enforcement officers assist Met Officers as they carry out proactive and high-visibility patrols to help keep local people safe from robbery.

“This visit was a great opportunity to show the new Met Commissioner and the Mayor of London around Ilford and share the work we are doing to make the town centre safer for our neighbours.”

Robbery advice

As the winter nights roll in, it is important that members of the public take precautions.

Criminals look for easy opportunities, the more you can do to make it harder for a criminal, the lower the chance of you becoming a victim.

Plan your route and think about what to take with you, especially if you’re going somewhere you haven’t been before.

Consider keeping to busy, well-lit streets, walkways and paths which are more likely to be covered by CCTV. Only take licensed taxis or minicabs booked by phone or a mobile phone app.

Never leave a mobile, any other device, wallet or purse on the table of an outdoor café, pub or restaurant. Same goes for any jewellery you might be wearing – keep it covered when walking down the street.

Scan the area around cash machines before you use them. Be aware of anyone standing close by and always check the machine to see if it’s been tampered with before you use it.

Things to look out for are devices attached to the machine – some are more obvious than others. If you do see something suspicious contact the police and the bank.

Remember, if it doesn’t look or feel right then steer clear and, if possible, go inside the bank where it will be safer. And always keep a regular check on your transactions.

Homicide figures 2022

The total number of homicides recorded under Home Office Counting Rules (HOCR) for calendar year 2022 is 109.

The total number that occurred in 2022 is 104. Five homicides occurred prior to 2022, but were recorded in 2022 under HOCR.

The 109 homicides recorded in 2022 saw a 17% reduction on the numbers recorded in 2021 (132) and is the lowest number since 2014.

There were 14 teenage homicides, which is a 53% reduction on the numbers recorded in 2021 (30) and the lowest since 2014.

There were 17 domestic homicides, which is a 32% reduction on the numbers recorded in 2021 (25) and the lowest since 2019

Nine homicides were gun enabled, which is a 25% reduction on 2021 (12) and the lowest figure since 2014.

A total of 69 homicides were knife enabled, which is a 17% reduction on 2021 (83). This is equal to the figure for 2019, which was the lowest figure since 2016.