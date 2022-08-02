At around 7.45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, police were called to reports of a firearm discharge in Albion Drive, E8.

Officers and London Ambulance Service responded and discovered a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment; his condition is unknown.

A crime scene remains in place.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.

As a result of this incident, a section 60 has been authorised for Hackney from 8.20pm on Tuesday, 2 August to 1:20pm on Wednesday, 3 August.