“Officers were called at approximately 11.05pm on Thursday, December 22 to reports of a man stabbed in High Street, New Malden.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the man, aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment; his condition is not life threatening.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH and remains in custody. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD7164/22Dec. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.