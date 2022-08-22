At around 2.35pm on Sunday, August 21, police were called to a report of a stabbing at an address in Braunton, North Devon.

Officers and paramedics were dispatched, and a man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.

A 69-year-old woman from North Devon has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Officers are still on the scene, and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information that they believe could help police with their investigations is asked to contact police via our website here or by calling 101 and referencing reference CR/076307/22.

Crimestoppers, an independent charity, can also be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.