Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Officers apprehended a man suspected of committing a robbery in Sittingbourne quickly

Officers apprehended a man suspected of committing a robbery in Sittingbourne quickly

by @uknip247

 

On Monday, January 9, 2023, Kent Police received a report that a teenage boy was approached by unknown males in Milton Road around 3.30pm, demanding he hand over his phone. The boy was also assaulted and suffered a cut to his face.

Following a description provided by the victim and passed on to local patrols and CCTV operators, a suspect was identified and arrested in the town centre a short time later on suspicion of attempted robbery.

The 15-year-old Rochester resident has since been released on bail while investigations continue.

