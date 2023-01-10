Officers apprehended a man suspected of committing a robbery in Sittingbourne quickly

On Monday, January 9, 2023, Kent Police received a report that a teenage boy was approached by unknown males in Milton Road around 3.30pm, demanding he hand over his phone. The boy was also assaulted and suffered a cut to his face.

Following a description provided by the victim and passed on to local patrols and CCTV operators, a suspect was identified and arrested in the town centre a short time later on suspicion of attempted robbery.

The 15-year-old Rochester resident has since been released on bail while investigations continue.