On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, shortly after 10.30 p.m., Kent Police responded to a report of an altercation in Marine Terrace.

Officers arrived and were told that a man had been assaulted by a group of men at the shelter near the town’s railway station. With facial injuries, the victim was taken to the hospital.

Four men, aged 21 to 38, were arrested on suspicion of assault and are being held in custody while investigations continue.

Officers are also looking for anyone who saw a previous disturbance in and around the Promenade Brewers Fayre restaurant in Station Approach.

That incident occurred around 9.45 p.m. and is being investigated as a possible link to the later assault.

Anyone who witnessed either incident, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage that could help officers, is asked to contact Kent Police at 01843 222289 and quote reference 46/23988/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or filling out their online form.