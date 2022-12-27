Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward after a woman was threatened in Clifton, Bristol earlier this month

by @uknip247

Avon & Somerset Police received an online report following the incident on Friday 9 December.
The victim was walking along Worcester Road at about 16.45 GMT when she felt a man walking close behind her.
She was concerned about the man’s behaviour and crossed the road and began walking down Pembroke Road, but the man continued to follow her. He proceeded to make verbal sexualised threats to her and touched her back.
A male passer-by, who could see the woman was concerned by what was happening, stopped to check on her welfare and ensure she was safe.
The offender is described as white, male, about 5ft 7ins, in his 40s or 50s, slim and had pale blond stubble. He was wearing a pale-yellow beanie hat and a long combat-style coat with large pockets.
CCTV enquiries have been carried out and the local neighbourhood team informed to help with their patrols.
Police are keen to hear from any witnesses to see if they can assist with the investigation. If you can help, call 101 and give reference number 5222295429.

