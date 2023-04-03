Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a collision on the M25 near the Heathrow Airport junction

Monday, April 3, 2023
Monday, April 3, 2023

by uknip247
M25 Motorway Remains Closed After Heathrow Horror Crash Causes Traffic Chaos

Police were called at 11.51pm on Monday, 27 March to reports of a collision involving two cars and an HGV between Junction 14 and 15 (Heathrow).

Officers, the London Ambulance Service and the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service attended the scene. The driver of one of the cars involved, a man – no further details – remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition. Next of kin have been informed.

The police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them, especially any passing drivers who may have a dash cam fitted to their vehicle. If you have any information, please call the witness number, 020 8246 9820.

Alternatively, call 101 referencing CAD 8594/27MAR23.

