Officers are appealing for help in finding a teenage girl reported missing from Gillingham

Amy Parker-Spry, aged 16, was last seen in the town at around 4pm on Saturday 15 April 2023.

She is described as being five feet and seven inches tall with shoulder-length, straight hair.

When Amy she was last seen she was wearing a grey zipped hooded top, black and white check shirt, black t-shirt, tights with a cat pattern, black / grey leg warmers and black boots with buckles.

Inspector Ollie O’Brien said: ‘We are concerned for Amy’s welfare and are urging anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts to contact us.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 999, quoting reference 15-1176.