Officers are appealing for help in finding a teenage girl reported missing from Herne Bay, who may be in the west Kent area

Ellie Ragan, aged 17, was last seen in the town at around 3pm on Tuesday 5 December 2022.

She is described as being five feet and seven inches tall, of slim build and with long brown hair. Ellie was last seen wearing a black shirt and skirt.

Inspector Beth Gumley said, ‘We are concerned for Ellie’s welfare and we understand she may have travelled to the Paddock Wood and Tunbridge Wells areas.

‘I would urge anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts to contact us.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 999, quoting reference 05-1440