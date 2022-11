Ian Mathais was last seen on Thursday 17 November 2022 in the area of Tonbridge Road in #Tunbridge #Wells at around 4am.

The 44-year-old is described as slim with brown hair and glasses. He was wearing a black puffy jacket, a black Nike hooded top, a light top underneath and dark trousers.

Officers believe he could still be in the area of Tunbridge Wells or in #Tonbridge or Maidstone. They are asking anyone who has seen Ian or knows of his whereabouts to call Kent Police on 999 quoting 17-0929.