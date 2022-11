Edward Cheesman is reported to have gone missing from the Deringwood Drive area of Downswood during the afternoon of Thursday 17 November 2022.

The 82-year-old is described as slim, 5 feet 9 inches tall and has grey short hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark green jacket over a fleece, dark blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Edward or knows of his whereabouts should call Kent Police on 999 quoting 17-1213.