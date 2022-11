Blessing Osuoha was last seen on Monday 21 November 2022 at around 12.30pm in the area of Pilgrims Way.

The 44-year-old is described as black, 5ft 7inches, medium build and was last seen wearing a black coat and grey tracksuit.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about her welfare and are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Kent Police on 999 quoting 22-0959.