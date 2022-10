Emma Raine is 17 and was last seen at her home address in the Aldington area, at around 7.45pm on Tuesday 4 October 2022. Emma is around 6ft tall, of slim build and has blonde hair with dark roots.

It is unclear what clothing she is wearing although it is believed she may be walking in white trainers with a green tick. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 999 quoting reference 04-1276.

