Officers are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a man who absconded from a secure hospital in Ealing

Mosa Jamal Abid was on escorted leave in a newsagents in Uxbridge Road when he ran off at approximately 15:00hrs on Monday, 10 April. He is believed to have fled eastbound along Uxbridge Road before possibly entering Brent Lodge Park.

The area was searched but he could not be found. Extensive CCTV enquiries are ongoing and officers are continuing to search the area.

The 26-year-old was last seen wearing a navy hooded jacket, with black trousers and blue trainers.

Mosa can be violent and, if seen, he should not be approached by the public.

He requires medication for a health condition and might attend a hospital for help. It is also possible he may approach local mosques during the Iftar period for food or drink.

Police are liaising with hospitals and mosques to keep them informed.

Detective Inspector Alistair Stillgoe, from the local policing team in west London, said: “I recognise this will cause concern in the community, however I want to assure you that we have officers working round the clock to find Mosa and return him to hospital as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information that could help our investigation is asked to call 999 quoting CAD 3873/10Apr immediately.