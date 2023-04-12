Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Officers are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a man who absconded from a secure hospital in Ealing

Officers are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a man who absconded from a secure hospital in Ealing

by uknip247

Mosa Jamal Abid was on escorted leave in a newsagents in Uxbridge Road when he ran off at approximately 15:00hrs on Monday, 10 April. He is believed to have fled eastbound along Uxbridge Road before possibly entering Brent Lodge Park.

The area was searched but he could not be found. Extensive CCTV enquiries are ongoing and officers are continuing to search the area.

The 26-year-old was last seen wearing a navy hooded jacket, with black trousers and blue trainers.

Mosa can be violent and, if seen, he should not be approached by the public.

He requires medication for a health condition and might attend a hospital for help. It is also possible he may approach local mosques during the Iftar period for food or drink.

Police are liaising with hospitals and mosques to keep them informed.

Detective Inspector Alistair Stillgoe, from the local policing team in west London, said: “I recognise this will cause concern in the community, however I want to assure you that we have officers working round the clock to find Mosa and return him to hospital as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information that could help our investigation is asked to call 999 quoting CAD 3873/10Apr immediately.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Two people arrested after the vehicle collided with a pedestrian

Vicki Savage joins DASA as an Innovation Partner for the East of England

A man has been charged with manslaughter following the deaths of four people in the English Channel

A serving West Mercia Police officer has sadly died whilst on duty

Three brothers have been sentenced to a total of almost 30 years in prison following a string of violent assaults which included a machete...

Hampshire Scaffolding fall causes life changing injuries in Fareham

Police have made an arrest after more than a dozen cars in neighbouring streets were damaged

Two teenagers are to be sentenced after a man was fatally stabbed in Tonbridge

Police want to speak to this man after another man was threatened and forced to transfer money in #Birmingham

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed US President Joe Biden to the United Kingdom for a meeting in Belfast today

London community leisure charity “poorly managed”, inquiry finds

Man charged after woman is stabbed in Dartford car park

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More