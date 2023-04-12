Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Officers are appealing for information about two teenagers who have gone missing with a younger child in south London

Angel Holly and Shanai Bonaparte-Chambers, both aged 14, were last seen in Fir Tree Gardens in Croydon at approximately 3.20pm on Wednesday, 12 April, with Shanai’s two-year-old sister.

Whilst officers do not believe the child is in immediate danger, she has not dressed appropriately for the weather and the teenagers may not have access to food and other supplies.

Shanai has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit. Angel has two nose piercings and was wearing a Superdry jacket when she was last seen.

The pair have links to the Beckenham and Penge areas.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately quoting CAD 4530/12Apr.

