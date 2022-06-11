On Tuesday (7 June), police were called to a residential property on Hartshill Road shortly before 12.30pm.

The cat’s owner reported the animal injured on Monday (6 June), and the animal was taken to the vet for emergency medical treatment.

Fortunately, Toto, the two-year-and-seven-month-old cat, is recovering at home from his injury.

“This is a highly distressing crime that resulted in serious injury to a defenceless animal,” said Detective Inspector Scott McGrath of the Stoke-on-Trent South Neighbourhood Policing Team.

“I would encourage anyone with information about this crime to contact us as soon as possible.”

Local inquiries are currently being conducted in the area by officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Facebook, Twitter, or phone number 101, quoting incident number 317 of June 7.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.