The incident took place in Greenock on Saturday, 22 October, 2022.

The 52-year-old man was found around 21.10 BST with a serious head injury outside the Black Cat bar on Laird Street in the town.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Detective Inspector Nikki Wake said: “We are keen to speak to anyone inside or outside the premises on Saturday night who may have information to help our enquiries to establish the full circumstance of what happened.

“In addition, if you were driving in the area and have dash-cam footage that could assist our enquiries then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to make contact with Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3717 of Saturday, 22 October, 2022, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111 .