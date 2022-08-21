Officers from Kent Police were called to Middelburg Square around 10.05 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, following a collision between a bus and a pedestrian.

Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service were called, and a man in his 70s was airlifted to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are urging any additional witnesses who have not yet come forward, who witnessed the incident, or who have dashcam footage that could aid their investigations, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the appeal line at 01622 798538 and quote reference MM/VS/094/22. You can also contact investigators via email at sciu.td@kent.police.uk.