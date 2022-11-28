Officers are appealing for information after an elderly woman was assaulted and had her handbag stolen

The incident happened between 10.20pm and 10.50pm on Saturday, 26 November, at the junction of Lilybank Terrace and Lilybank Road in the city.

The 80-year-old woman sustained serious facial injuries when she was pushed to the ground and her handbag, containing a three figure sum of money, taken.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital and released after treatment.

Officers are keen to speak to two male youths, aged in their late teens, and both wearing dark clothing. They were seen at the time and then running in the direction of Broughty Ferry Road.

Detective Sergeant Craig Kelly said: “This lady was robbed and left not only seriously injured but distraught by what happened.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who knows who the youths are and where they might be.

“If you can help please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 3871 of Saturday, 26 November, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”