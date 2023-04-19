Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Officers are appealing for information after watches and jewellery were stolen from a Broadstairs property

Officers are appealing for information after watches and jewellery were stolen from a Broadstairs property

by uknip247
Officers Are Appealing For Information After Watches And Jewellery Were Stolen From A Broadstairs Property

Between 1.10pm on 25 March 2023 and 10.30am the following morning, it was reported that the property in Gladstone Road was burgled.

Items were stolen, including a black and silver Rolex submariner watch, a white gold diamond necklace with a butterfly-shaped pendant, a gold bracelet with fox, rabbit and squirrel charms and a silver necklace with a bumble bee pendant.

Anyone with information about the burglary, CCTV or doorbell footage, or who has been offered the items for sale, is asked to come forward to Kent Police.

Officers are also appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage which could assist.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/55077/23.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Heathrow Airport employees will go on strike next month for overcompensation

A Croydon woman has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for murder and seven years for wounding with intent

A man has been charged with knife offences after town centre officers stopped him during a routine patrol in Chatham

A Lancashire trucking company has been fined £30,000 after a mechanic died while repairing a forklift truck

Construction company fined £800,000 after the death of 10-year-old boy

Fire investigators found the bungalow didn’t have any smoke working alarms

Police have shined a spotlight on the squalid living conditions cannabis ‘gardeners’ are exposed to

A young football coach who dedicates countless hours to helping other footballers and young people on and off the pitch has been celebrated with...

Officers are appealing for information following a report that a man exposed himself to a child in Sevenoaks

Officers are continuing to appeal for information to help find a teenage boy missing from the Malling area

A teenager who carried out a series of violent bike robberies in Richmond has been convicted following an investigation by officers from the Met’s...

Ambulance workers in the south of England and West Midlands are set to go on strike just after the early May bank holiday

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.