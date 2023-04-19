Officers are appealing for information after watches and jewellery were stolen from a Broadstairs property

Between 1.10pm on 25 March 2023 and 10.30am the following morning, it was reported that the property in Gladstone Road was burgled.

Items were stolen, including a black and silver Rolex submariner watch, a white gold diamond necklace with a butterfly-shaped pendant, a gold bracelet with fox, rabbit and squirrel charms and a silver necklace with a bumble bee pendant.

Anyone with information about the burglary, CCTV or doorbell footage, or who has been offered the items for sale, is asked to come forward to Kent Police.

Officers are also appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage which could assist.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/55077/23.